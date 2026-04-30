Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Declines By 18.9%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,882 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 104,727 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,899 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,071,973 shares of the company's stock worth $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,477 shares of the company's stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,453 shares of the company's stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,166 shares of the company's stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 169,982 shares of the company's stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period.

Pioneer Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

PBFS traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 12,626 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,954. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank headquartered in Islandia, New York. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations across the Long Island region. Through its subsidiary, Pioneer Bank offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending solutions, and cash management services tailored to local market needs.

The company’s retail offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and personal lending products, while commercial clients can access commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing and SBA-guaranteed loans.

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