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Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Increases By 279.3%

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR surged 279.3% in July, rising to 48,491 shares as of July 15 from 12,783 shares at the end of June. Even so, the short-interest ratio remains very low at 0.1 days.
  • The stock traded slightly higher to $8.68 and sits below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Shionogi has a market cap of about $14.77 billion and a beta of 0.09, indicating low volatility.
  • On the fundamentals and analyst side, Shionogi recently beat EPS expectations for its latest quarter, and several analysts have turned more positive, with consensus rating now at “Buy”.
  • Interested in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,491 shares, an increase of 279.3% from the June 30th total of 12,783 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,731 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Price Performance

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 180,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.09.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $881.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.52 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGIOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

(Get Free Report)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company's product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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