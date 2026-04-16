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Short Interest in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Decreases By 20.1%

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Star logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Star Holdings fell 20.1% to 99,945 shares as of March 31, equal to about 0.9% of the stock and a short-interest ratio of 3.6 days.
  • Analysts have an average rating of "Sell", with Wall Street Zen cutting the stock to sell and Weiss Ratings reiterating a sell (d) view.
  • Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company, with several hedge funds (e.g., TCW, Renaissance, American Century) modestly raising stakes; Star has a market cap of roughly $102.6M and a negative P/E of -1.74.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 99,945 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 125,023 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Star from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Star in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STHO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Star by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Star by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 608,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Star by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Star by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 26,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Star by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company's stock.

Star Stock Performance

Shares of STHO stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Star has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 7.84.

About Star

(Get Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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