Short Interest in Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI) Drops By 52.9%

Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 997 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 2,118 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Tavia Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Tavia Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tavia Acquisition

Institutional Trading of Tavia Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAVI. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Tavia Acquisition by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 216,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tavia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tavia Acquisition by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 56,411 shares of the company's stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Tavia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $11,369,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tavia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Tavia Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TAVI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 418 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. Tavia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

Tavia Acquisition (NASDAQ:TAVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tavia Acquisition

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

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