Short Interest in TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Drops By 99.8%

TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 84 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 30th total of 51,764 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get TeliaSonera alerts: Sign Up

TeliaSonera Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 151,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.36. TeliaSonera has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. TeliaSonera had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TeliaSonera will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLSNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded TeliaSonera to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded TeliaSonera from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut TeliaSonera from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeliaSonera has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on TeliaSonera

TeliaSonera Company Profile

TeliaSonera OTCMKTS: TLSNY operates under the Telia Company brand as one of the leading telecommunications providers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The company delivers a wide range of services, including mobile and fixed voice communications, broadband internet, television and streaming offerings, and enterprise-grade data and IP solutions. Its consumer segment focuses on mobile subscriptions, digital TV packages and home connectivity, while its business division provides managed network services, cloud platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The roots of TeliaSonera trace back to the 19th century with Sweden's Royal Telegraph Agency and Finland's national carrier, Sonera.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TeliaSonera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TeliaSonera wasn't on the list.

While TeliaSonera currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here