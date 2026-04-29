Short Interest in Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Drops By 22.9%

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,857 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 30,951 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS by 612.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 554,980 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 477,060 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 553,891 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 473,538 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 293,444 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 125,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $201.97 million, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.85. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.60 to $3.40 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRVG

About Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago N.V. ADS NASDAQ: TRVG operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company's primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

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