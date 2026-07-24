Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declines By 95.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,595 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the June 30th total of 255,337 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 134.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 642,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,421,000 after buying an additional 73,869 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DGRW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 633,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,306. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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