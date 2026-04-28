Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.60%.The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Shutterstock Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Shutterstock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shutterstock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 106.3% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,297 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 59.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,879 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc NYSE: SSTK operates a leading global creative platform that provides royalty-free stock content to businesses, marketing agencies and media outlets. Its primary offerings include high-resolution photographs, vector graphics, illustrations, video footage and music tracks, all available through subscription plans or on-demand licensing. The platform also features customizable design tools and collaborative workspaces that enable customers to create and manage visual content more efficiently.

Founded in 2003 by Jon Oringer, Shutterstock began as an online marketplace offering a modest selection of images and quickly scaled its library to hundreds of millions of assets.

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