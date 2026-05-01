SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SiBone from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SiBone from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SiBone from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIBN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 21,049 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $324,154.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 243,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,748,637.20. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 93,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $1,432,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,733.08. This represents a 14.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 167,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiBone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiBone by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 484,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129,723 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SiBone by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,025,010 shares of the company's stock worth $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 333,249 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SiBone by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,322 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiBone by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 166,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiBone by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,838,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 521,683 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiBone Price Performance

SIBN stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SiBone has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.77.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SiBone had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiBone will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiBone Company Profile

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA‐cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

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