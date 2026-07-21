Sidoti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Enpro

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enpro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.14. The consensus estimate for Enpro's current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Enpro's Q1 2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enpro has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NPO

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $325.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 160.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $199.73 and a fifty-two week high of $390.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.08.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.Enpro's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Enpro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Enpro by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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