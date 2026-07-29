Sidoti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) - Sidoti decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti analyst M. Mathison now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $551.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.30 million.

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Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARLP. Zacks Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the energy company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Dayah Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,655 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 29.5% in the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the energy company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,356 shares of the energy company's stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alliance Resource Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Resource Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management reported broad strength in second-quarter operations, including record performance from its coal and oil-and-gas royalty businesses. The company also updated its 2026 guidance, reinforcing confidence in near-term cash generation. Alliance Resource Partners Delivers Strong Q2 2026 Results with Record Coal and Oil & Gas Royalties Performance

Management reported broad strength in second-quarter operations, including record performance from its coal and oil-and-gas royalty businesses. The company also updated its 2026 guidance, reinforcing confidence in near-term cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Alliance expects distributable cash flow per unit to increase approximately 8% to 9% next year as its AllDale oil-and-gas royalty business expands. This growth could improve the partnership’s ability to sustain or raise future distributions. Alliance Resource Partners expects 8% to 9% distributable cash flow per unit lift next year

Alliance expects distributable cash flow per unit to increase approximately 8% to 9% next year as its AllDale oil-and-gas royalty business expands. This growth could improve the partnership’s ability to sustain or raise future distributions. Positive Sentiment: ARLP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.60 per unit, payable August 14 to holders of record August 7. The distribution equates to an annualized yield of roughly 9.4%, which may attract income-focused investors. Alliance Resource Partners Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Distribution

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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