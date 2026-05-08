Sidoti Forecasts Douglas Dynamics' Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics' current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS.

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Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLOW. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,400 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,165 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon J. Sisulak sold 977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $41,629.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,425.52. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher E. Bernauer sold 869 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $37,028.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $393,844.23. The trade was a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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