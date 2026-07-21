Sidoti Forecasts Southland's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLND)

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti increased their Q2 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southland in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Southland's current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Southland from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Southland presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.00.

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Southland Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Southland stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Southland has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southland

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWH Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Southland by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 350,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Southland by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,899,940 shares of the company's stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 653,311 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Southland during the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southland by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,003 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southland by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,815 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels.

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