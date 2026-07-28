Sidoti Has Bullish Estimate for Gorman-Rupp Q3 Earnings

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Gorman-Rupp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Gorman-Rupp's current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Gorman-Rupp's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.89 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gorman-Rupp presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:GRC opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $92.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $2,154,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at $844,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1,056.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,230 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 276,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,285 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company's stock.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Gorman-Rupp's payout ratio is 34.08%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gorman-Rupp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gorman-Rupp wasn't on the list.

While Gorman-Rupp currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here