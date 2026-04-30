Sidoti Has Pessimistic Outlook of HVT Q1 Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies' current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies' Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also issued reports on HVT. Zacks Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haverty Furniture Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE HVT opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $201.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Haverty Furniture Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and home décor in the United States. Founded in 1885 by J.J. Haverty and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad assortment of upholstered furniture, case goods, mattresses, area rugs and decorative accessories. Customers can shop through a network of company-owned showrooms as well as an e-commerce platform, supported by in-house design services, delivery options and consumer financing programs.

Over more than a century of operation, Havertys has expanded its presence primarily across the Southeast and select markets beyond.

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