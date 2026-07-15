Sidoti Has Pessimistic View of Forum Markets FY2026 Earnings

Forum Markets, Inc (NASDAQ:FRMM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Forum Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.02) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.74). The consensus estimate for Forum Markets' current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share.

Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Forum Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Loop Capital set a $11.00 price objective on Forum Markets in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Forum Markets from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Clear Str raised Forum Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forum Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

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Forum Markets Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Forum Markets stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Forum Markets has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $174.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

About Forum Markets

Forum Markets Inc is a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of institutional-grade real-world assets on Ethereum. The company structures cash-generating assets on blockchain-based infrastructure to facilitate liquidity, investor access, and primary and secondary market activity. It combines traditional asset management practices with digital market infrastructure to support the origination, distribution, and trading of real-world assets.

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