Sidoti Increases Earnings Estimates for Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Astec Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries' current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Astec Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.34). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.24 million.

Get Astec Industries alerts: Sign Up

ASTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Astec Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Astec Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on ASTE

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 412.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,212 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Terrell Gilbert, Jr. sold 975 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $59,543.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $539,125.96. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Astec Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Trending Headlines about Astec Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Astec Industries this week:

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec's product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.

Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astec Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astec Industries wasn't on the list.

While Astec Industries currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here