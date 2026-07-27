Sidoti Issues Negative Estimate for ARLP Earnings

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Sidoti analyst M. Mathison now expects that the energy company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners' FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARLP. Zacks Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.24 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the energy company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 129,423 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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