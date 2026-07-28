Sidoti Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Sylvamo Earnings

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Sylvamo in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Sylvamo's current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Sylvamo's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

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Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.28). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sylvamo from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sylvamo presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 605.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,233,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,829 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,072,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,777,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 546,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,030,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $51,291.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $603,607.50. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sylvamo's payout ratio is 71.15%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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