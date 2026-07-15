Sidoti Issues Positive Estimate for TSE:NEO Earnings

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti increased their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials' current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of C$215.44 million for the quarter.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$43.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$43.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$44.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$15.23 and a one year high of C$44.96.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Neo Performance Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.72%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals.

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