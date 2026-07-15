Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Sidoti Issues Positive Estimate for TSE:NEO Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Neo Performance Materials logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for Neo Performance Materials to $0.54 from $0.41, signaling a more positive outlook on the company’s earnings potential.
  • Other analysts have also turned more bullish, with multiple firms lifting price targets and the stock holding a “Buy” consensus rating with an average target of C$50.50.
  • Neo Performance Materials recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.47 on revenue of C$215.44 million, while the stock has climbed to around C$44.12 and sits near its 52-week high.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Neo Performance Materials.

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti increased their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials' current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of C$215.44 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$43.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$43.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$44.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$15.23 and a one year high of C$44.96.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Neo Performance Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.72%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Neo Performance Materials Right Now?

Before you consider Neo Performance Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neo Performance Materials wasn't on the list.

While Neo Performance Materials currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines