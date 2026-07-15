Sidoti Issues Positive Forecast for OTCMKTS:NOPMF Earnings

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti increased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials' current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get NOPMF alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $31.94.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Neo Performance Materials had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.The company had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.33 million.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc is a global supplier of advanced materials, specializing in the production and processing of rare earth and rare metal–based functional materials. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company serves diverse high-tech markets by developing proprietary compounds and alloys that deliver key performance attributes in demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes magnetic powders, rare earth oxides and metals, phosphors, metal alloys, precious metal chemical compounds, and performance catalysts.

Neo Performance Materials operates through distinct business segments focused on Rare Earth & Magnetic Solutions, Advanced Industrial Materials, and Precious Metals & Chemicals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Neo Performance Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neo Performance Materials wasn't on the list.

While Neo Performance Materials currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here