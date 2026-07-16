Sidoti Issues Positive Forecast for OTCMKTS:NOPMF Earnings

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials' current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOPMF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 4.8%

OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $31.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.33 million.

Neo Performance Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Neo Performance Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.60 from $1.09, signaling materially better expected earnings for Neo Performance Materials. Source article

Sidoti lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.60 from $1.09, signaling materially better expected earnings for Neo Performance Materials. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS expectations to $1.50 from $1.12, indicating analysts see sustained earnings growth beyond the current year. Source article

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS expectations to $1.50 from $1.12, indicating analysts see sustained earnings growth beyond the current year. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly forecast upgrades were broad-based, including Q2 2026 to $0.46, Q3 2026 to $0.39, and Q4 2026 to $0.40 per share, reinforcing the view that near-term results may improve. Source article

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc is a global supplier of advanced materials, specializing in the production and processing of rare earth and rare metal–based functional materials. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company serves diverse high-tech markets by developing proprietary compounds and alloys that deliver key performance attributes in demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes magnetic powders, rare earth oxides and metals, phosphors, metal alloys, precious metal chemical compounds, and performance catalysts.

Neo Performance Materials operates through distinct business segments focused on Rare Earth & Magnetic Solutions, Advanced Industrial Materials, and Precious Metals & Chemicals.

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