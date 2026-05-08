Sidoti Issues Positive Outlook for Pitney Bowes Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes' current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $477.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $471.83 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pitney Bowes from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.70 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBI

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE PBI opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

Pitney Bowes Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pitney Bowes news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 160,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $1,772,796.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 543,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,007,913.66. This represents a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brent D. Rosenthal bought 4,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $40,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,980. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 503,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 133.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,424 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,488 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 72,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,309 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company's stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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