Sidoti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for IIIN

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN - Free Report) - Sidoti boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Insteel Industries in a research report issued on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Insteel Industries' current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IIIN. Wall Street Zen raised Insteel Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Insteel Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Insteel Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $616.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 111.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 156,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 43.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company's stock.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Insteel Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

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