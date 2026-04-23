Sidoti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for USNA

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences' current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.96 million.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USNA stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $360.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 4,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $95,197.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 82.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 31.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 19.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company's stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company's portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA's products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

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