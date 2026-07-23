Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.65. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 16,438 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 111,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Williams & Novak LLC grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 38.6% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol SIEB, is the bank holding company for Siebert Bank & Trust, offering a full range of community banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provides traditional deposit products, lending solutions and digital banking capabilities designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and agricultural customers.

Siebert's product suite includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market instruments, alongside consumer and mortgage loans, agricultural lending and commercial credit facilities.

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