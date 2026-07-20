Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

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A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIEGY

Siemens Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $151.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.38. Siemens has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average is $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.13). Siemens had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.68%.The business had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 billion. Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.228-6.461 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company's activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

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