Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 5.6% - Here's What Happened

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.1750. 37,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 74,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

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Sify Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the third quarter valued at $13,627,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company's stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited is an India‐based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company's core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify's end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP‐MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

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