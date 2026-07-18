Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.8750.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Signet Jewelers to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

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Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Signet Jewelers's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.200-11.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Signet Jewelers's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 633 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

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