Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.45%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Silgan's conference call:

Silgan raised its 2026 Adjusted EPS outlook to $3.73–$3.93 (up $0.03) after Q1 results came in at the high end, and provided Q2 Adjusted EPS guidance of $0.92–$1.02.

outlook to $3.73–$3.93 (up $0.03) after Q1 results came in at the high end, and provided Q2 Adjusted EPS guidance of $0.92–$1.02. Dispensing & Specialty Closures delivered another quarter of double‑digit organic volume growth in fragrance and beauty, with Weener fully integrated and a strong innovation pipeline fueling new product wins and commercialization.

delivered another quarter of double‑digit organic volume growth in fragrance and beauty, with Weener fully integrated and a strong innovation pipeline fueling new product wins and commercialization. Metal Containers volumes were up 2% in Q1 (pet food volumes +11%), supporting sales growth even as fruit & vegetable volumes normalize after prior pre‑buy activity; management still expects low single‑digit volume growth for the year.

Management expects approximately $50 million of incremental resin cost in Q2 for Dispensing & Specialty Closures, which it estimates will slice Adjusted EBIT by about $10 million in the quarter.

of incremental resin cost in Q2 for Dispensing & Specialty Closures, which it estimates will slice Adjusted EBIT by about $10 million in the quarter. Custom Containers sales fell ~10% due to destocking and exiting lower‑margin business, but management expects like‑for‑like volumes and EBIT to recover in the back half of 2026 as new business ramps.

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Silgan Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of SLGN traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 611,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Silgan has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Silgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Silgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Silgan this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Weiss Ratings cut Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Silgan and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.67.

View Our Latest Report on Silgan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 94.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 332.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Further Reading

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