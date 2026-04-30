Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 32.38% from the company's previous close.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silgan from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Silgan and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.44.

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Silgan Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:SLGN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.79. 761,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,078. Silgan has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Silgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,953 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Silgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Silgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Silgan reported $0.78 EPS vs. $0.74 expected and revenue of $1.56B (vs. $1.51B est.), with revenue up ~6.4% year‑over‑year; underlying margin/ROE metrics were highlighted in the release. Silgan Announces First-Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat consensus — Silgan reported $0.78 EPS vs. $0.74 expected and revenue of $1.56B (vs. $1.51B est.), with revenue up ~6.4% year‑over‑year; underlying margin/ROE metrics were highlighted in the release. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $49 and kept a "sector perform" rating, signaling incremental analyst confidence that supports the stock. Benzinga

Analyst support — Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $49 and kept a "sector perform" rating, signaling incremental analyst confidence that supports the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line — Management set Q2 EPS guidance of $0.92–$1.02 and FY26 EPS of $3.73–$3.93 (consensus ~3.75); the ranges keep FY outlook near expectations but Q2 carries some dispersion. MarketBeat: Q1 release & guidance

Guidance largely in line — Management set Q2 EPS guidance of $0.92–$1.02 and FY26 EPS of $3.73–$3.93 (consensus ~3.75); the ranges keep FY outlook near expectations but Q2 carries some dispersion. Neutral Sentiment: Investor read-throughs and detail: earnings-call transcript and analyst write-ups provide color on volume, pricing and cost trends that investors will parse for durability of margins. Earnings Call Transcript Zacks analysis

Investor read-throughs and detail: earnings-call transcript and analyst write-ups provide color on volume, pricing and cost trends that investors will parse for durability of margins. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Truist trimmed its price target from $54 to $52 (still a "buy"), which reduces upside expectations relative to prior levels and could temper enthusiasm if other shops follow. Benzinga The Fly

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Further Reading

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