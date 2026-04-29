Silicon Motion Technology Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Silicon Motion Technology NASDAQ: SIMO reported what management called a better-than-expected start to fiscal 2026, with record first-quarter revenue and profitability metrics that exceeded guidance amid a tight NAND and DRAM supply environment. On the company’s Q1 2026 earnings call, President and CEO Wallace Kou and CFO Jason Tsai attributed results to market-share gains across embedded storage controllers, early ramps in newer enterprise and AI-related products, and continued momentum in automotive-oriented offerings.

Get SIMO alerts: Sign Up

Record quarter as share gains offset a difficult supply backdrop

Kou said the company delivered “another quarter of better-than-expected result, highlighted by record revenue of $342.1 million,” adding that operating margin also exceeded guidance. Tsai reported Q1 sales increased 23% sequentially and 105% year-over-year to $342.1 million, “well above the high end of our guided range,” marking the second consecutive quarter of record revenue.

Management repeatedly pointed to industry supply constraints as a defining backdrop. Kou said NAND prices rose “about 55%-60%” sequentially in Q1 2026, describing AI-driven demand across HBM, DRAM, NAND, and HDD as a factor behind “significant scarcity,” which is also pressuring low-end smartphone and PC markets. Even so, he said Silicon Motion’s long-standing relationships with NAND flash makers have helped the company secure supply and gain share as NAND suppliers outsource more controller needs.

Embedded eMMC and UFS: strong growth despite smartphone pressure

Kou said embedded eMMC and UFS performed strongly in Q1 and are expected to remain a key growth engine through 2026, even as global smartphone units are projected to decline. He told investors that Silicon Motion’s mobile business rose roughly 25%-35% sequentially in Q1 and was up “over 140% year-over-year,” which he said significantly outpaced the broader industry due to share gains and increasing outsourcing by NAND manufacturers.

While smartphone demand is expected to remain pressured due to ongoing component constraints, Kou emphasized that weakness is concentrated at the low end, where Silicon Motion has “limited exposure.” He also highlighted diversification across eMMC end markets, including automotive and consumer smart devices. In response to an analyst question about mix, Kou said UFS is “majority” handset-driven, while eMMC is “majority” used in products such as smart glasses, IoT devices, smart TVs, next-generation set-top boxes, smart door locks, and automotive applications. He added that despite lower smartphone unit shipments, Silicon Motion expects overall combined eMMC and UFS controller shipments to grow throughout the year.

SSD controllers: Gen5 ramps and early MonTitan traction

In SSD controllers, Kou said Q1 revenue for the overall SSD controller business declined about 10% sequentially in line with seasonality, but rose about 45% year-over-year, aided by a richer PCIe Gen5 mix and early contribution from the company’s MonTitan enterprise controller. For client SSD controllers used in PCs and related devices, management said the high prices and limited availability of NAND and DRAM are pressuring OEM configurations and are expected to contribute to a greater-than-10% unit decline in PCs in 2026.

Despite that, Kou said Silicon Motion expects to grow its Edge SSD business via share gains and higher average selling prices as PCIe Gen5 ramps. He described the company’s 8-channel PCIe Gen5 controller as leading the market in performance and said a newly launched 4-channel, DRAM-less PCIe Gen5 controller—introduced in December—should broaden adoption given constrained DRAM availability. Responding to questions about demand dynamics, Kou said module makers are “step[ping] up to fill the gap” as NAND makers allocate fewer SSDs to PC OEMs, which he said benefits Silicon Motion because the company supplies controllers to many module makers and is seeing more outsourced projects from NAND manufacturers.

On MonTitan, Kou said Silicon Motion is “ramping today in production with the two customers,” and expects “five additional major customer from CSP by late this year, three from Asia, two from U.S.” He also said end-user qualification of TLC-based, high-performance compute SSDs powered by MonTitan began in the December quarter and has progressed well, with volume commercial ramps now expected to begin in the current quarter—“one quarter earlier than expected.”

Kou explained that near-term demand has skewed more toward TLC-based configurations, with QLC adoption moving more slowly than initially expected due to the rollout pace of 2 terabit NAND. He told investors that sharp NAND price increases have led some customers to reduce planned QLC capacities or shift toward compute storage applications where latency is critical. Over time, he reiterated that high-capacity warm storage SSDs leveraging QLC are expected to represent the largest addressable market for MonTitan as broader availability of next-generation QLC NAND increases.

Ferri-series and boot drive storage build momentum

Management also highlighted strong performance in Ferri-series and the boot drive storage business. Kou said these businesses delivered “exceptionally performance” in Q1 as the company began scaling automotive Ferri projects and an “emerging enterprise Boot Drive business.” Tsai said Q1 outperformance versus guidance was driven primarily by embedded controllers and “strong growth” in Ferri-series and boot drive storage.

On boot drives, Tsai said the company does not break out that revenue line, but expects boot drives and Ferri-series to become “more meaningful contributors” in Q2 and throughout 2026. Kou added that the company’s SM8008 PCIe Gen5 boot drive controller primarily sells as a controller and firmware solution, but he noted that most boot drive solutions this year are not based on the SM8008 and that the chip is expected to begin shipping to a specific major customer “by late this year.”

Discussing competition, Kou said the company’s first engagement for a DPU boot drive includes three solution providers, adding that two other NAND makers also use Silicon Motion controllers. He argued Silicon Motion has differentiated security capabilities in ROM code and hardware, as well as firmware features including pseudo-SLC management, which he believes positions the company for a “majority” share in a next-generation boot drive deployment for a particular customer.

Financial results, cash, and Q2 outlook

Tsai reported non-GAAP gross margin of 47.2%, above the company’s 46%-47% guided range, “as we capitalized on new product introductions.” Operating expenses increased to $99.2 million, driven by higher investment in MonTitan and boot drive solutions. Operating margin was 18.2%, also above guidance, and earnings per ADS were $1.58.

Silicon Motion ended Q1 with $210.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, down from $277.1 million at the end of Q4 2025. Tsai said the decline was driven by a $16.9 million dividend payment and higher inventory to support an expected ramp.

For Q2 2026, Tsai guided revenue to $393 million to $411 million, implying 15%-20% sequential growth. Gross margin is expected at 48.5%-49.5%, with operating margin of 21%-22% and an effective tax rate of 19%. He said results should benefit from product mix, including “greater contribution from MonTitan and our PCIe Gen5 controllers.”

Looking across 2026, Tsai said the company remains “on track to deliver record revenue,” with sequential top-line growth expected for the remainder of the year and improving profitability, even as operating expenses rise in Q2 and Q3 due to development costs. On margins, Kou told investors that “50% gross margin is definitely achievable” and that management is confident it can reach that level this year.

During Q&A on supply, Kou said the company believes it has secured the NAND it needs for 2026 and plans to provide demand signals earlier for 2027, adding that he expects DRAM and NAND supply to be “more severe than 2026.” Tsai noted Silicon Motion is sourcing NAND from three different flash makers. Kou also flagged ABF material for BGA substrates as a current supply concern, saying operations teams are working with suppliers in Japan and Taiwan to manage availability and meet customer demand.

About Silicon Motion Technology NASDAQ: SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silicon Motion Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silicon Motion Technology wasn't on the list.

While Silicon Motion Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here