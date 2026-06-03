Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv Sells 79,602 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 79,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $36,456,919.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,338,670.08. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

Dell Technologies stock traded down $14.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.03. 14,132,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,501. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $233.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.17 and a 12 month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,060,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings beat, with strong revenue and profits driven by surging demand for AI servers and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s role as a key AI hardware supplier. Article Title

Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings beat, with strong revenue and profits driven by surging demand for AI servers and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s role as a key AI hardware supplier. Positive Sentiment: The company was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting improving earnings expectations and near-term upside sentiment from analysts. Article Title

The company was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting improving earnings expectations and near-term upside sentiment from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to commentary that Dell is becoming an AI infrastructure powerhouse, with massive AI orders and a large AI-server outlook supporting the bull case. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to commentary that Dell is becoming an AI infrastructure powerhouse, with massive AI orders and a large AI-server outlook supporting the bull case. Positive Sentiment: A reported $10 billion Department of Defense software and cloud infrastructure contract adds another catalyst, expanding Dell’s credibility in government and enterprise AI/cloud spending. Article Title

A reported $10 billion Department of Defense software and cloud infrastructure contract adds another catalyst, expanding Dell’s credibility in government and enterprise AI/cloud spending. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles note the stock has already rallied sharply and may be getting stretched, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about valuation. Article Title

Some articles note the stock has already rallied sharply and may be getting stretched, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about valuation. Negative Sentiment: A few pieces warn that Dell’s rapid run-up leaves little room for disappointment, with at least one strategist arguing the shares look stretched near recent highs. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. HSBC upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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