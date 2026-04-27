& Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue Buys 417,813 Shares of GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Stock

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME - Get Free Report) insider & Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue purchased 417,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $250,687.80. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,777,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,310.40. This represents a 12.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

& Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, & Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue purchased 84,552 shares of GameSquare stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,731.20.

On Thursday, April 23rd, & Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue purchased 922,890 shares of GameSquare stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $553,734.00.

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GameSquare Price Performance

GAME traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,380,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,536,438. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The business's fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $53.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.82.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The entertainment company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. GameSquare had a negative net margin of 60.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.32%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameSquare Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of GameSquare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of GameSquare in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameSquare to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, GameSquare currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GAME

Institutional Trading of GameSquare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameSquare by 23.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,914 shares of the entertainment company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,196 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GameSquare in the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GameSquare by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the entertainment company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125,428 shares in the last quarter. B Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameSquare in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameSquare in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

GameSquare Company Profile

GameSquare Inc NASDAQ: GAME is a digital media and marketing company focused on the global gaming and esports industries. The company operates a network of online properties and community platforms that deliver editorial content, live event coverage, and video programming to enthusiasts and consumers. GameSquare's offerings span both traditional gaming titles and competitive esports leagues, enabling advertisers and brand partners to engage with a diverse and highly engaged audience.

Through its flagship Enthusiast Gaming network, GameSquare oversees a portfolio of more than 35 websites and digital channels, including long-standing properties such as Destructoid, The Escapist and Daily Esports.

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