& Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue Purchases 84,552 Shares of GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Stock

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME - Get Free Report) insider & Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue acquired 84,552 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $50,731.20. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,861,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,041.60. This trade represents a 2.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

& Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, & Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue acquired 417,813 shares of GameSquare stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $250,687.80.

On Thursday, April 23rd, & Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue acquired 922,890 shares of GameSquare stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $553,734.00.

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GameSquare Price Performance

GameSquare stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,380,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,536,438. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.82.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The entertainment company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GameSquare had a negative return on equity of 54.32% and a negative net margin of 60.09%.The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameSquare Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAME shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of GameSquare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameSquare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of GameSquare in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on GAME

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameSquare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameSquare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. B Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameSquare during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameSquare by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,282,748 shares of the entertainment company's stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GameSquare by 275,329.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669,100 shares of the entertainment company's stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameSquare by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,853 shares of the entertainment company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

About GameSquare

GameSquare Inc NASDAQ: GAME is a digital media and marketing company focused on the global gaming and esports industries. The company operates a network of online properties and community platforms that deliver editorial content, live event coverage, and video programming to enthusiasts and consumers. GameSquare's offerings span both traditional gaming titles and competitive esports leagues, enabling advertisers and brand partners to engage with a diverse and highly engaged audience.

Through its flagship Enthusiast Gaming network, GameSquare oversees a portfolio of more than 35 websites and digital channels, including long-standing properties such as Destructoid, The Escapist and Daily Esports.

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