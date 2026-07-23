Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.12%.The firm had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 million. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $16.99.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group's payout ratio is 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAMG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAMG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,852 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 232,310 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,729 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,056 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company's stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, headquartered in New York City, is an independent registered investment adviser that specializes in delivering customized wealth and asset management solutions for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients. Founded in 2002 by senior professionals from leading financial institutions, Silvercrest has built its reputation on a disciplined, research-driven investment process and a commitment to personalized client service.

The firm's core offerings include discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management across equities, fixed income, hedge funds and alternative investments.

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