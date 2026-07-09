Silvestre Vila Moret Acquires 10,000 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) Director Silvestre Vila Moret purchased 10,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,332,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,097.25. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Silvestre Vila Moret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Silvestre Vila Moret acquired 176 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $960.96.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Silvestre Vila Moret bought 100,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $511,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Silvestre Vila Moret bought 167,791 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $884,258.57.

On Friday, June 26th, Silvestre Vila Moret bought 125,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $643,750.00.

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Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. 617,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,484. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.6229 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Grupo Financiero Galicia's payout ratio is presently 214.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GGAL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 149.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the bank's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,824 shares of the bank's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 93.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,302 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $5,299,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country's largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

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