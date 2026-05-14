Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 70.38% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Similarweb's conference call:

Similarweb reported a solid Q1, with revenue up 10% year over year to $73.9 million and non-GAAP operating profit at the top end of guidance, while the company also raised the lower end of its full-year 2026 revenue and operating profit guidance .

Similarweb reported a solid Q1, with revenue up and non-GAAP operating profit at the top end of guidance, while the company also raised the lower end of its . Management said net revenue retention has stabilized and growth retention improved, with GRR reaching a new two-year peak and sales productivity improving for a third straight quarter. The company expects NRR to improve further through 2026 as it executes on expansion and cross-sell.

Management said and growth retention improved, with GRR reaching a new two-year peak and sales productivity improving for a third straight quarter. The company expects NRR to improve further through 2026 as it executes on expansion and cross-sell. AI-related demand remains a major growth driver , with strong traction in licensing data to LLM companies and expanding adoption of Similarweb’s GenAI products. The company also launched MCP integration with ChatGPT and expanded its Manus partnership, broadening distribution inside leading AI ecosystems.

, with strong traction in licensing data to LLM companies and expanding adoption of Similarweb’s GenAI products. The company also launched and expanded its Manus partnership, broadening distribution inside leading AI ecosystems. Similarweb is pushing into new product areas, including Retail Intelligence and Delivered , to monetize its data across e-commerce and media use cases. Management also signaled a shift toward more consumption-based monetization , which it believes can improve usage, retention, and margins.

Similarweb is pushing into new product areas, including and , to monetize its data across e-commerce and media use cases. Management also signaled a shift toward more , which it believes can improve usage, retention, and margins. CEO Or Offer announced the company has started a search for his successor, with a transition expected to be completed by mid-2027. He emphasized there is no change to the company’s strategy or financial outlook, but the leadership transition adds a longer-term governance consideration.

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Similarweb Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of SMWB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,982. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $267.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Similarweb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 852,915 shares of the company's stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SMWB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup cut Similarweb from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Similarweb from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair cut shares of Similarweb from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Similarweb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Similarweb

Key Stories Impacting Similarweb

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Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. NYSE: SMWB is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

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