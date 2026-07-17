Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,281,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session's volume of 1,272,030 shares.The stock last traded at $23.2630 and had previously closed at $23.25.

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Key Simmons First National News

Here are the key news stories impacting Simmons First National this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted diluted EPS came in at $0.50 and adjusted net income improved, with strong adjusted ROAA of 1.17% and adjusted ROTCE of 14.37% , suggesting solid underlying profitability. Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

Adjusted diluted EPS came in at and adjusted net income improved, with strong adjusted ROAA of and adjusted ROTCE of , suggesting solid underlying profitability. Positive Sentiment: Credit quality remained stable, with a low 0.20% net charge-off ratio and provision expense exceeding net charge-offs, which can be viewed as a sign of manageable loan losses. Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

Credit quality remained stable, with a low net charge-off ratio and provision expense exceeding net charge-offs, which can be viewed as a sign of manageable loan losses. Neutral Sentiment: Net interest margin was unchanged at 3.84% , deposits declined sequentially, and the company continued repurchasing shares and paying a dividend, indicating a steady but not accelerating operating backdrop. Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

Net interest margin was unchanged at , deposits declined sequentially, and the company continued repurchasing shares and paying a dividend, indicating a steady but not accelerating operating backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.46 and revenue of $248.6 million fell short of analyst expectations, which is the main reason investors may be selling the stock despite year-over-year revenue growth. Listen to Conference Call

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a $24.00 target price on Simmons First National in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simmons First National from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $248.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.98 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 25.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business's revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Simmons First National's dividend payout ratio is currently -33.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the bank's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,075 shares of the bank's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the bank's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 31.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company's stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation NASDAQ: SFNC is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company's core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

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