Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Simmons First National traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.9150, with a volume of 1241648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Simmons First National from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Get Simmons First National alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simmons First National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Simmons First National by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,632 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,856 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 116,072 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Simmons First National by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,861 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 3,624.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the bank's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Simmons First National by 1,288.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,046 shares of the bank's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.5%

The business's 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $241.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 25.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National's payout ratio is presently -33.59%.

Simmons First National announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation NASDAQ: SFNC is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company's core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simmons First National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simmons First National wasn't on the list.

While Simmons First National currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here