Simmons First National's (SFNC) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the bank's stock. DA Davidson's price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Simmons First National from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Simmons First National from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Simmons First National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $24.00 target price on Simmons First National in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

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Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,648. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Simmons First National had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 25.44%.The firm had revenue of $248.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Simmons First National's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 156.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 32.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Simmons First National

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About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation NASDAQ: SFNC is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company's core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

Further Reading

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