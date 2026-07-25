Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.2222.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SION. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SION opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.33. Sionna Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $51.56.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sionna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 184,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,534,014.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,671,822 shares in the company, valued at $123,491,612.84. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,671,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 989,630 shares of company stock valued at $44,987,483. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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