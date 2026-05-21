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Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Lowered to Hold Rating by Freedom Capital

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Sionna Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Freedom Capital downgraded Sionna Therapeutics from strong-buy to hold, even as other analysts remain more positive overall. The stock’s consensus rating is still Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $53.22.
  • Sionna reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, posting earnings of ($0.60) per share versus the ($0.52) estimate. Analysts expect the company to post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Insiders sold a meaningful amount of stock recently, including a large Rule 10b5-1 sale by a director, while institutional investors such as Vanguard, State Street, and Jennison increased their holdings. The stock opened at $39.50 and is trading below the recent analyst target range.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sionna Therapeutics.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Freedom Capital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SION. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Read Our Latest Report on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sionna Therapeutics stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.35. Sionna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Sionna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,671,822 shares in the company, valued at $123,491,612.84. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 184,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,491,612.84. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,717,760 shares of company stock valued at $77,562,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 81.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 512,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 453,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 335,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 242,427 shares during the last quarter.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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