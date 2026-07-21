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Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Sirius Real Estate logo with Real Estate background
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Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.71 and traded as high as GBX 99.35. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 97.60, with a volume of 1,857,435 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 134 price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 123.80.

Get Our Latest Report on SRE

Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Bowman bought 736,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 per share, with a total value of £714,418.58. Insiders own 4.41% of the company's stock.

About Sirius Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company's core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company's own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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