Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.4545.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Sirius XM from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

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Insider Activity

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,462.29. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 36.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Sirius XM by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sirius XM's payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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