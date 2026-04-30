Sirius XM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 62,343 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 222% compared to the typical volume of 19,384 call options.

Get Sirius XM alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Sirius XM

Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 124,807,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030,425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,440 shares of the company's stock worth $117,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 858.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,076,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,872 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,548,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sirius XM from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.44.

View Our Latest Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $26.64. 4,468,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Sirius XM's payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sirius XM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sirius XM wasn't on the list.

While Sirius XM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here