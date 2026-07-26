SiriusPoint (SPNT) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $798.9480 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts expect SiriusPoint to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

SPNT stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiriusPoint has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 223.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the company's stock worth $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 3,428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 567,757 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 2,183.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 515,464 shares of the company's stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 492,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,325,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,683,000 after buying an additional 468,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,404,000 after buying an additional 455,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNT. Wall Street Zen downgraded SiriusPoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut SiriusPoint from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut SiriusPoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPNT

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

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