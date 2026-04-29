SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27), FiscalAI reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $984.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from SiteOne Landscape Supply's conference call:

Adjusted EBITDA rose 14% in Q1 to $25.5M with a 30 bps expansion in EBITDA margin and a 90 bp gross margin improvement to 33.9%, showing operating resilience despite flat sales.

in Q1 to $25.5M with a 30 bps expansion in EBITDA margin and a 90 bp gross margin improvement to 33.9%, showing operating resilience despite flat sales. Net sales were essentially flat at $940M with organic volume down 4% (weather and macro headwinds); management now expects flat sales volume for 2026, 2%–3% pricing (driving low single‑digit organic growth), and full‑year Adjusted EBITDA of $425M–$455M (including a $4M–$5M hit from an extra low‑season week).

(driving low single‑digit organic growth), and full‑year Adjusted EBITDA of $425M–$455M (including a $4M–$5M hit from an extra low‑season week). SiteOne completed the Reinders acquisition (part of ~$110M TTM sales added in Q1) and reiterated a robust M&A pipeline, continuing a long track record of dealmaking that has added ~$2.2B in sales since 2014.

acquisition (part of ~$110M TTM sales added in Q1) and reiterated a robust M&A pipeline, continuing a long track record of dealmaking that has added ~$2.2B in sales since 2014. Commercial and operational initiatives—notably private‑label growth (private label ≈15% of sales, select lines +40%), digital sales (+60% y/y), bilingual branch expansion, and focus‑branch turnarounds—are cited as structural drivers of margin expansion and market‑share gains.

Balance sheet and capital allocation are conservative and flexible: net debt of $585M (net debt/TTM EBITDA 1.4x), ~$502M liquidity, ABL maturity extended to 2031, and opportunistic buybacks ($20M repurchased in Q1).

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $20.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,536,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Elema sold 1,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $278,887.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,967.11. This trade represents a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $59,763,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,140,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,824,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,576,000 after buying an additional 335,916 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 791.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,214,000 after buying an additional 311,641 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SITE

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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