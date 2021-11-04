S&P 500   4,660.57
DOW   36,157.58
QQQ   393.18
XPO Logistics Pulls Back To More Attractive Levels 
Burning Mortgage Question: Should You Retire, Then Pay Off Your Mortgage?
Target Forming Constructive Cup-Shaped Base Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Supply Chain Hurdles Open Entry Into Ceragon Networks
Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin
CVS raises 2021 forecast again after strong third quarter
Fed to begin slowing economic aid as inflation worries rise
S&P 500   4,660.57
DOW   36,157.58
QQQ   393.18
XPO Logistics Pulls Back To More Attractive Levels 
Burning Mortgage Question: Should You Retire, Then Pay Off Your Mortgage?
Target Forming Constructive Cup-Shaped Base Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Supply Chain Hurdles Open Entry Into Ceragon Networks
Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin
CVS raises 2021 forecast again after strong third quarter
Fed to begin slowing economic aid as inflation worries rise
S&P 500   4,660.57
DOW   36,157.58
QQQ   393.18
XPO Logistics Pulls Back To More Attractive Levels 
Burning Mortgage Question: Should You Retire, Then Pay Off Your Mortgage?
Target Forming Constructive Cup-Shaped Base Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Supply Chain Hurdles Open Entry Into Ceragon Networks
Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin
CVS raises 2021 forecast again after strong third quarter
Fed to begin slowing economic aid as inflation worries rise
S&P 500   4,660.57
DOW   36,157.58
QQQ   393.18
XPO Logistics Pulls Back To More Attractive Levels 
Burning Mortgage Question: Should You Retire, Then Pay Off Your Mortgage?
Target Forming Constructive Cup-Shaped Base Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Supply Chain Hurdles Open Entry Into Ceragon Networks
Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin
CVS raises 2021 forecast again after strong third quarter
Fed to begin slowing economic aid as inflation worries rise

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Breaks To New Highs

Thursday, November 4, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Breaks To New Highs

Grow Your Portfolio With SiteOne Landscape Supply 

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Company (NYSE: SITE) just set a new all-time high and we are not surprised. The company has been firing on all cylinders and growing at a phenomenal pace despite the pandemic and headwinds within the economy. The company’s Q3 report is a testament to that story and one that we see leading the stock even higher. The stock is highly valued trading at nearly 55X its consensus for earnings but you got a lot for your money. The company is aggressively growing, actively working on new acquisitions, and doing so largely on its own dime. There is some debt on the balance sheet but the leverage is so very low we see the company continuing on this trajectory for several more years. 

“Our excellent momentum in 2021 continued in the third quarter as our outstanding field and functional teams worked together to overcome select product shortages, trucking challenges, and rapidly rising product costs in order to take advantage of the solid demand for landscaping products and services.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Beats And Raises Guidance 

SiteOne Landscape Company had a great 3rd quarter posting $936.4 million in consolidated revenue. The revenue is good for a gain of 24.5% over last year, 45% over 2019, and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by 310 basis points proving just how strong demand for landscape supplies is. On an organic basis, organic sales are up 15% over last year and compounded by 10% of acquisitional growth. Organic sales, says the company, are up on the combination of volume demand and higher prices, both of which are expected to persist through the end of the current quarter. 

Moving down the report, the good news just keeps coming. The company was able to widen its gross margins by 310 points to 36.4% which more than offsets the 70 basis point increase in SG&A. Gross margin is up on higher pricing and cost leverage while SG&A is up on higher variable compensation costs. While we don’t like seeing higher SG&A it’s one thing for the company to waste money and something else to pay performance-related compensation. We like performance and SiteOne Landscape Supply is performing well. 

As for guidance, the company didn’t update any revenue targets that we saw but did give a favorable outlook for earnings. The company raised its guidance for EBITDA to a range of $380 million to $400 million compared to the previous high-end of $365. 

“Organic sales growth has continued to be strong in October with elevated inflation and favorable market trends across all residential and commercial segments. Our customers are very busy with robust backlogs although they remained constrained by the tight labor market. Given these trends, we now expect organic sales growth to remain healthy through the end of the year,” Doug Black continued.

The Technical Outlook: SiteOne Is In Text-Book Rally Mode 

Shares of SiteOne are in classic rally mode and will likely continue moving higher in the mid to long term. Near to short-term, there is a chance price action will pull back from the new all-time high and close the gap/test for support before moving higher. Assuming price action does pull back before moving higher we’d expect to see support kick in at or above the $240 level. If support is able to hold price action up at this level over the next few days, however, the outlook becomes more bullish. In that scenario we see this stock consolidating at this level and then continuing higher. Both the stochastic and MACD are strongly bullish with MACD not only convergent with the new high but showing an Extreme Peak. 

Should you invest $1,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply right now?

Before you consider SiteOne Landscape Supply, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SiteOne Landscape Supply wasn't on the list.

While SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)1.3$243.98+1.3%N/A58.23Hold$188.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.