Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Trading 8.9% Higher - Here's What Happened

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.5560. 428,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,083,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.85.

View Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.06. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $225.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $289,575.10. This trade represents a 19.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard M. Haddrill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 230,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,632.36. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $286,350. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,455,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 651,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 465,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company's stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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